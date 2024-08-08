MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.75.

MKSI stock opened at $103.52 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $21,052,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

