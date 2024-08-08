Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Miller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 130,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,854. Miller Industries has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $688.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

