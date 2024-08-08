Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

Masimo Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Masimo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after buying an additional 327,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

