Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.56% from the company’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

