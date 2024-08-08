Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Buys 15,278 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $407.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

