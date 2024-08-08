Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 394,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,971. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

