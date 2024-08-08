JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BBHY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 486,436 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

