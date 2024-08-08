International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

International Seaways has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE INSW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 746,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,546. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

