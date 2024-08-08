Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $137,218.54 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TZOO stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

