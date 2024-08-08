Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $137,218.54 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
TZOO stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Travelzoo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travelzoo
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.