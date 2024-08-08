Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO Sells $214,360.00 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FCFS opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

