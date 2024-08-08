Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $288.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.91. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $321.46.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CorVel by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 65.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 180.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

