Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases $334,650.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $334,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,632.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.