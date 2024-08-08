Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Acquires 22,308 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 22,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,480.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

