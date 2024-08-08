Insider Buying: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Major Shareholder Buys 50,500 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KVH Industries alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 239,173 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,402.55.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 187.2% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 19.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 637.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on KVHI

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.