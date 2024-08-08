Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.66. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 809.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 101.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

