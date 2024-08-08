Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Imunon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.07 on Monday. Imunon has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imunon will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

