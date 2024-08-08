Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.11.

H stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

