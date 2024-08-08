Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after acquiring an additional 810,681 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.