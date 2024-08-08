HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.27% from the stock’s current price.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of ENTA opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

