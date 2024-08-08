Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $360.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPI. Bank of America reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

NYSE:GPI opened at $336.99 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $373.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

