Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fortinet Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,817,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.