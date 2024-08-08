First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.