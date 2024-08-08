Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

FNF opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after buying an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.