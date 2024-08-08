ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ESE stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 111,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,258. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
