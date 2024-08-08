EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $159.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $123.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,976,142 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

