Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 2,569,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.57.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on DEI
Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Emmett
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.