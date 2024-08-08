Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 2,569,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

