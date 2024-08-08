Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,667. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

