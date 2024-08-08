Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day moving average of $190.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

