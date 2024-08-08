Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

