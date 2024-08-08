Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,851. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

