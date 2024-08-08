Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $915.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $915.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $29.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $839.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,668. The company has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $843.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.12. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

