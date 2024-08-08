Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $218.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.18.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

