Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,143 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.73. 2,543,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,041. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.