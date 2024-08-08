Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,143 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.73. 2,543,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,041. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL
Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.