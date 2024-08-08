Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,023,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 104,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,230. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.