Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 197,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 332,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

