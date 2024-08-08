Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,963 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 453,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,100. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

