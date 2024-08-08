ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th.
NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
