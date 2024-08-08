Climb Global Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Climb Global Solutions has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789. The stock has a market cap of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

