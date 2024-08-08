Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.78. 1,716,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,361,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

