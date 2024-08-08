CGN Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

