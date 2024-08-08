CGN Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
JBBB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,202 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
