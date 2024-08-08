CGN Advisors LLC Buys 813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,058,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

