CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,317 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

