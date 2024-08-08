Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAMT. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

CAMT stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

