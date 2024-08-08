Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Roth Mkm

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,451,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 98.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $9,403,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $5,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.