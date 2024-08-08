Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,173

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,173 ($14.99).

SGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.86) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.89) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

SGE opened at GBX 995 ($12.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3,909.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,058.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.45. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 931.80 ($11.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,929.71). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

