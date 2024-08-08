Bone ShibaSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.40 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.4007999 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $6,012,386.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

