Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Barings BDC Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 555,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

