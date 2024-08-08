Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 555,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

