Barclays Increases NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $53.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

NWE opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

