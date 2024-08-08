Barclays Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $536.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $530.00 to $536.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.55.

Shares of MA stock opened at $449.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.14. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,177,067 shares of company stock valued at $982,064,626. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

